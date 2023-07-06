Open in App
Louisville Lands Commitment from '24 DE Cole McConathy

By Matthew McGavic,

8 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be a couple days past the Fourth of July, but the Louisville football program is still lighting off fireworks out on the recruiting trail.

Cole McConathy, a Class of 2024 defensive end base out of Spanish Fort (Ala.) HS, announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals . It was down to Louisville and Missouri for McConathy's commitment, but he also held offers from Virginia, Kansas State, Pitt, Colorado, Georgia Tech and others.

Head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff were quick to jump into the mix for McConathy's recruitment after Brohm took the position last December. McConathy was offered in mid-January, he then proceeded to take an unofficial visit in April, and then returned for an official visit for the Cardinals' big recruiting weekend to kick off the month of June .

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end ranks as high as the No. 50 edge rusher in the cycle and the No. 28 recruit in the state of Alabama according to On3 . By the 247Sports Composite, McConathy is regarded as the No. 949 prospect in the Class of 2024.

McConathy put up video game numbers during his junior season at Spanish Fort. In just 11 games, he collected a whopping 28 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, along with 51 tackles overall and two forced fumbles. He was named to AL.com's Coastal Alabama All-Region Team as a First Team selection, and was an honorable mention for the ASWA's Class 6A All-State Team.

With McConathy now in the fold, Louisville sports a 14-man 2024 recruiting class. Four of the Cardinals' last six commitments in the cycle have come on the defensive side of the ball, with the program now holding commitments from six defenders overall.

(Photo of Cole McConathy via University of Louisville Athletics)

