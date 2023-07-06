UNC lands West Virginia transfer

Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have landed yet another transfer portal addition.

West Virginia transfer James Okonkwo committed to UNC on Thursday night, per Joe Tipton from On3 Sports.

Okonkwo, a 6-foot-8, 240 pound forward from Maidenhead, England, played just two seasons with the Mountaineers. In the 2022-2023 season, he appeared in 31 games, averaging 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds on just under 11 minutes per game.

The incoming junior announced his decision to transfer on June 26.

He was a three-star recruit out of Beckley Prep Academy in Mount Hope, West Virginia.

At West Virginia, Okonkwo showcased his athleticism and strong defensive presence in the paint. He's an elite shot-blocker, leading his team in blocks last season with 22 while coming off the bench.

Okonkwo isn't the tallest, but he's active on the boards and can create second chance shots on offense. With his jumping ability comes put-back dunks and lobs over the top of defenders.

With Okonkwo's commitment, UNC now has two open scholarships left for the 2023-2024 season. He has two years of eligibility (NCAA could grant him three after playing just three games his freshman year) and will join a stacked front court of Armando Bacot, Jalen Washington, Jae'Lyn Withers, Harrison Ingram and Zayden High.

How will Davis utilize his new addition?