Little League: Baseball, softball tournaments swing back into action

Local Little League baseball and softball teams are back in action in state tournaments this week and next both at home and at multiple other sites.

That includes Greenville Little Leagues baseball teams in the 8-10, 9-11 and 10-12 age groups, as well as the Pitt County Girls Softball League’s 12U squad.

8-10 baseball

North State is fresh from an extra-inning triumph over rival Tar Heel in last Sunday’s winner-take-all game for the District 4 championship.

That win spurred North State into the state tournament which was slated to begin, weather permitting, on Friday night.

The 8-10 tourney is hosted by Northwest Forsyth American Little League at the Winston-Salem National Little League complex. North State joined five other district champions from the state in the double-elimination tournament.

The winner of the state tournament will advance to the Tournament of State Champions hosted at Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson starting July 22.

9-11 baseball

Tar Heel swept a best-of-five series against North State in order to earn a berth in the 9-11 state tournament, which was scheduled to begin Friday at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

The Greenville team is joined by four other district champions from the state in the double-elimination tournament, with the winner advancing to the Tournament of State Champions hosted at Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson starting July 29.

10-12 baseball

Tar Heel’s 10-12s also won an extra-inning affair last Sunday, topping North State by a single run to win District 4 and vault itself into the state tourney hosted by Franklin Little League starting July 14.

Tar Heel will join five other district champions from the state in the double-elimination tournament. The winner of the state tournament will advance to the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga. starting Aug. 3.

12U softball

The Pitt County Girls Softball League’s 12Us are vying for a return trip to their hometown Little League Softball World Series in August.

That quest begins in earnest at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Sara Law Softball Complex with the open of the Little League Softball State Tournament against an opponent to be determined.