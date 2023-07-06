Britney Spears Says a Group of Fans Is No Excuse for Victor Wembanyama Incident in Vegas: ‘I Get Swarmed by People All the Time’

Britney Spears reflected on Wednesday’s incident in which she says she was hit in the face after approaching star San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas, saying the group of fans that was around him offered no excuse for the security official’s reaction.

Spears recounted her experience approaching Wembanyama after recognizing him in her hotel and seeing him again at a restaurant in a different hotel. The singer says she went up to Wembanyama to “congratulate him on his success,” and she tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder to get his attention because it was loud, contrary to Wembanyama’s statement that “I grabbed him from behind.”

Wembanyama explained that he heard someone calling his name, but that he had discussed with his security team that he wouldn’t stop since that would just increase the crowd.

“That person grabbed me from behind — I didn’t see what happened. That person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder,” he said. “So I just know that the security pushed her away, I don’t know with how much force though. I didn’t stop to look, so I kept walking. I enjoyed a nice dinner.”

That is when, according to Spears, the Spurs security director “back-handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

“I get swarmed by people all the time,” Spears added. “In fact, last night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

Spears revealed that she has not yet received an apology from Wembanyama or his security team, but she hopes she will.

The Spurs rookie makes his NBA debut Friday during a Las Vegas Summer League game. The No. 1 NBA draft pick will face the No. 2 draft pick Brandon Miller on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. CT.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night,” Spears wrote on Twitter. “This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”

Spears filed a police report after the incident, and she thanked the Las Vegas PD and detectives for their support.

“Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors,” she concluded. “I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!”