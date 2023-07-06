Report: Dejounte Murray Agrees to Four-Year, Max Extension With Hawks

Dejounte Murray agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Hawks Thursday, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes , setting him up to remain with the team for the next five seasons.

Murray’s deal will also include a player option, per The Athletic ’s Shams Charania . The 2022 All-Star returns to Atlanta after a stellar first season with the franchise, in which he averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 46.4% from the floor in 74 games.

Prior to Thursday’s new extension, Murray was entering the final year of his four-year, $64 million contract that he signed in 2021 while playing with the Spurs. Even more, the 26-year-old previously tweeted a statement about “loyalty,” seemingly in reference to the franchise.

“I Don’t Play About LOYALTY!!!! 💯,” Murray tweeted .

Murray’s new deal comes after Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that there was great deal of “optimism among league personnel” that the Hawks would agree on a contract to keep Murray in Atlanta.

Once again, Murray will pair up with Hawks star Trae Young in hopes of elevating the franchise to new heights in his second season. Atlanta was eliminated by Boston in six games in the first round of 2023 NBA playoffs.

However, in Game 3 of the opening round series, Murray and Young became the first pair of Hawks teammates to register at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a postseason game since Lenny Wilkens and Bill Bridges did so in 1966. In five playoff games for Atlanta, Murray averaged career highs in points, (23.0), steals (2.0), assists (6.8) and rebounds (7.2) while also recording a career-high 38.1 minutes of action.