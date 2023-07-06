Eau Claire man's past sex crimes create potential for life sentence

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man charged with exposing himself to a 6-year-old girl faces the potential to spend the rest of his life in prison due to his history of sex crimes.

John D. MacLaughlin, 56, 713 N. Barstow St., was charged Thursday with one count of child enticement on allegations he exposed himself to the young girl while they were alone in a garage on June 19 at a home in Eau Claire.

Normally that felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, but MacLaughlin’s past convictions increase that to a potential for life in prison without parole, if found guilty.

Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher set MacLaughlin’s bond at $100,000 cash. If he is able to bail himself out of jail while his case is pending, MacLaughlin would not be allowed to have contact with the victim, her family or anyone under the age of 18, per the judge’s order.

MacLaughlin already is on the sex offender registry for life. He’s also on extended supervision due to prior convictions, he has a probation agent and his movements are monitored by GPS.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl was visiting a relative’s house while MacLaughlin — a longtime family friend — was doing handyman work there.

The girl later told family members and a forensic investigator that she went with MacLaughlin into the garage to presumably get some garbage bags. He dropped his pants and underwear in front of the girl. He asked her to do the same, but she refused, according to the account she told adults. That was the extent of the incident, based on the criminal complaint.

The girl told the story consistently to her grandmother, mother and an investigator at the Chippewa Valley Child Advocacy Center.

MacLaughlin spent 12 years in prison after he was convicted in December 2002 on three counts of child sexploitation and one charge of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim. The judge for those cases also ordered 16 years of extended supervision for MacLaughlin following incarceration.

The sexploitation charges stem from police discovering multiple videotapes in MacLaughlin’s residence during 2002 that showed him having sexual contact with females who were minors at the time. The victims’ ages were between 14 and 16 when the tapes were recorded, according to criminal complaints filed in those cases. MacLaughlin was in his early 30s then.

One of the teens told police she’d once dated MacLaughlin while another said she’d been at his home to drink alcohol with him. Sexual contact in the videos ranged from fondling to intercourse. The convictions were for three different victims.

MacLaughlin’s conviction for sexual assault came from him sneaking into an Eau Claire residence overnight to touch a woman he’d been stalking. According to the criminal complaint in that case, the woman felt something touch her legs, buttocks and crotch in the middle of the night while she was in bed. She and the man next to her awakened sometime after 3 a.m. and saw MacLaughlin crouched next to the bed. They yelled until MacLaughlin left. They called police to report the incident.