What is Threads by Instagram? Everything to know about Twitter's competition

Mark Zuckerberg’s

, a new social media platform for Instagram users, went live on Thursday and is taking aim at Twitter as a new option for people who don't like the changes Elon Musk has made since he bought Twitter in October 2022.

More than 30 million people have signed up for Threads as of Thursday. It's available in over 100 countries and 30 languages. Celebrities including singer Shakira, NFL star Tom Brady and chef Gordan Ramsay are already on board.

Is Threads simply a clone of Twitter or could it bring about the end of the bird app? Here's what to know about Threads by Instagram.

What is Threads by Meta?

Threads was created by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Similar to Twitter, the app has a feed of largely text-based posts. People can have real-time conversations and share photos and videos.

Threads have a 500-character limit and users can reply to, repost and quote other Threads posts. The app borrows Instagram’s aesthetic and navigation system and offers the ability to share posts from Threads directly to Instagram Stories.

“The goal is to keep it friendly as it expands,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Threads post. “I think it's possible and will ultimately be the key to its success. That's one reason why twitter never succeeded as much as I think it should have, and we want to do it differently.”

How do I get on Threads for Instagram?

You’ll need an Instagram account to sign up for Threads. Then you can download the Threads app for iOS or Android to set up your account. The app aligns with Instagram’s appearance and navigation system, and you’ll use the same name for your Threads account as you do on Instagram.

When you first use Threads, you get the option to automatically follow all the accounts you follow on Instagram. The choice is up to you. Threads gives you the choice to follow whoever you like whether you follow them or not on other platforms such as Instagram or Facebook.

Thread accounts can be set as public or private. Verified Instagram accounts are automatically verified on Threads.

Does Threads work just like Twitter?

Posting on Threads works exactly like posting on Twitter. There's a character limit (500), you can interact with and direct message people from all over the world and use the @ symbol to reply to other users.

“Our approach will be same as all our other products: make the product work well first, then see if we can get it on a clear path to 1 billion people," Zuckerberg said in his Thread.

What is the difference between Threads and Twitter?

Unlike Twitter, Threads has no hashtag or trending-topics function. And you can't edit a Thread once it's posted.

How does the Threads feed work?

Just like Twitter, your Threads feed will consist of a mix of accounts you’ve chosen to follow and as well as those the Threads algorithm thinks you might find interesting.

Who owns Instagram?

Instagram is owned by Meta, the Mark Zuckerberg company that also owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Elon Musk owns Twitter, which he bought for $44 billion in 2022. He also owns Tesla and SpaceX, among other companies.

