Eau Claire County Board calls another special meeting on DHS investigation

EAU CLAIRE — Another special meeting of the Eau Claire County Board is scheduled to continue talks about the recently completed internal investigation of the county’s Department of Human Services.

The agenda for the 6 p.m. Wednesday meeting at the county Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., shows a mix of items that will be discussed in open session and others that can be done behind closed doors.

The upcoming County Board meeting follows others on June 20 and 26 where attorneys from law firm von Briesen & Roper explained findings of the investigation they did. Both of those meetings went long and County Board supervisors requested more time for discussions to follow-up on the investigation report.

For Wednesday’s meeting, most of the agenda is items the County Board either didn’t finish or wasn’t able to get to during its four-hour meeting on June 26.

After taking attendance, Wednesday’s meeting is slated to go immediately into closed session to talk about personnel matters and legal strategy related to the von Briesen & Roper investigation.

While government bodies are required to do their work in view of the public, Wisconsin does have exceptions to its open meetings laws for issues pertaining to employees, getting legal advice, negotiating and certain other matters.

Following the closed session, the County Board would reopen its doors to the public to potentially take action on what had been discussed.

Sheriff Dave Riewestahl is then slated to talk about a criminal investigation that had been done of the Department of Human Services prior to his election as sheriff this spring.

Two County Board supervisors brought concerns over DHS fiscal matters in 2020 to then-Sheriff Ron Cramer, who began a criminal investigation. That wide-ranging investigation delved into the department’s history of budget overages, spending on certain service providers, employee travel expenses, the prosecution of a former employee and other financial issues.

When the Sheriff’s Office investigation concluded in December 2022, the final report was handed over to an outside prosecutor to consider whether any of the findings should result in criminal charges. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke announced on March 31 that he did not recommend criminal charges based on the final report. The exception was a former DHS employee, Zer Smith, who had already been fired and prosecuted for using about $10,500 in department funds for her personal use.

The county’s Administration Committee hired von Briesen & Roper in November 2021 to initially help facilitate interviews between county employees and Sheriff’s Office investigators. The job later expanded to conducting an internal investigation that would follow the criminal investigation.

The von Briesen & Roper investigation recommended several policy and procedure changes — some of which have already been implemented — in the Department of Human Services. Training for elected officials and certain other county leaders in open records laws and codes of conduct also is recommended.

County Administrator Kathryn Schauf should not face disciplinary action over any of the issues that von Briesen & Roper investigated, according to the attorneys’ report.

Nonetheless, the County Board is scheduled to talk about leadership of the county government.

Wednesday’s agenda includes an open session discussion on the elected leadership of the County Board.

Then Schauf is slated to be discussed in closed session at the end of the meeting.