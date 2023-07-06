Open in App
TheWrap

Paris Fashion Week Brings Out a Cavalcade of Haute Couture and Hollywood Stars (Photos)

By Haleigh Foutch,

8 days ago

Following Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 in mid-June , Paris Fashion Week returned on July 3 for Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024, featuring a lineup full of celeb-favorite designers including Chanel, Giambattista Valli, Giorgio Armani Privé, Balenciaga and Elie Saab — just to name a few. Naturally, the front rows , entrances and afterparties were flooded with a cavalcade of Hollywood stars, dressed to the nines and soaking up the Parisian summer sun while they previewed the Fall and Winter fashion ahead.

From Cardi B and Camila Cabello, who both made multiple high-fashion appearances throughout the week, to “The White Lotus” stars Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario, “Poker Face” star Natasha Lyonne and fashion legends like Anna Wintour, the event was as star-studded as ever.

