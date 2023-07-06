Open in App
wtae.com

Severe thunderstorm warning expires

By Mike Harvey,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Storms with strong winds take down trees in western Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Morning Roundup: Risk of severe weather rising into Thursday
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh neighborhoods left cleaning up after Thursday's storm
Pittsburgh, PA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Some roads restricted on Friday morning following storm damage in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Larimer incident sends 1 to the hospital
Pittsburgh, PA18 hours ago
Pennsylvania Turnpike announces overnight weekend closure from Breezewood to New Stanton
New Stanton, PA9 hours ago
Morning roundup: Kennywood reverses course to remain open on Tuesdays
West Mifflin, PA2 days ago
Coraopolis teen dies from drowning in Stonycreek River
Coraopolis, PA15 hours ago
Firefighters called to strip mall in Shaler
Shaler Township, PA22 hours ago
WTAE Channel 4, TribLIVE announce partnership to strengthen local news
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Fire spreads across several vehicles in Plum
Plum, PA2 days ago
Suspect in Aliquippa teen homicide turns himself in
Aliquippa, PA18 hours ago
Thousands head to downtown Pittsburgh, North Side for weekend music festivals
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
Looking back at the 1989 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
$1 million Match 6 Lotto ticket sold in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, PA12 hours ago
Iron City Beer sign on Mount Washington getting refresh
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Look inside the Hills Department Store food truck before grand opening
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
1 woman killed, another injured in shooting near park in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Construction worker dies after fall at Pine-Richland High School
Pine Township, PA1 day ago
One-on-one with Larry Scirotto: Pittsburgh's police chief addresses concerns over South Side violence
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Eat'n Park Grilled Stickies return after hiatus
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Local Shop ‘n Save cited for rodent infestation, other safety issues
Mckeesport, PA8 days ago
Carnegie Mellon researchers publish East Palestine mobile air sampling results
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Charges dropped against former Duquesne police chief
Duquesne, PA14 hours ago
Jurors continue deliberations in penalty phase of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Ambridge community honors 15-year-old shooting victim, prays for healing
Ambridge, PA1 day ago
Off-duty Uniontown police officer charged with assault during house party
Uniontown, PA18 hours ago
SAG-AFTRA strike impacts Pittsburgh film industry
Pittsburgh, PA11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy