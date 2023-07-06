High School Standouts: Lady Mavs, Mauldin Basketball

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Lady Mavs basketball program was thought to be building for the future. Instead they proved doubters wrong as the team with all underclassmen on the starting roster went back-to-back as region 1-5A champs and claim their first Upper State Championship title since 1957.
The young team is guiding by third year head coach Angel McGowan who has claimed the title of region 1-5A coach of the year in her first two seasons with the team.
With the experience gained both from a heartbreaking loss in 2021-2022 and the championship run last season, this young team is eyeing a feat no other team in the program has claimed, back-to-back state champions. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0