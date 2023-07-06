Open in App
Mullens Pool celebrates grand opening

By Chris Robertson,

8 days ago

MULLENS, WV ( WVNS ) — The people of Mullens are ready to celebrate the return of the pool with a grand opening.

Avoiding heat related injuries during the summer

The grand opening for the Mullens Pool will be on Saturday, July 15, 2023, where people can enjoy a free swim, food, and all kinds of fun. The pool closed several years ago and was able to return thanks to the help of the City of Mullens Foundation.

“We are having a grand opening on July 15, on a Saturday from five to seven. It’s free swim, free food, free entertainment.”

Geneva Ingram, Mullens Pool Manager

As the summer temperatures continue to rise, visiting the Mullens Pool during their grand opening is a great opportunity to cool off after a hot day.

