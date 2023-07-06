Chargers News: Experts Slam AFC West Division as Most Overrated in NFL

Entering the 2022 season, the AFC West was seen as a potential bloodbath of a division. The Kansas City Chiefs still existed with Patrick Mahomes, the Chargers were supposed to take another leap with Justin Herbert, the Las Vegas Raiders got Devante Adams and a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, and the Denver Broncos added in former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson.

It was the talk of the NFL prior to the season, but when the dust ultimately settled, it was the same old narrative. The Chiefs and Chargers reached the postseason, with Kansas City going on to win the Super Bowl while the Raiders and Broncos underperformed heavily.

Wilson looked like a shell of himself, and the Broncos were out of the race before the season really got started. They even fired their first-year head coach mid-season, which tells you all you need to know. Las Vegas never found any sort of consistency and ended the year benching their long-time quarterback, Derek Carr.

So entering this new year, there is some caution about what to expect from this division as a whole. Some NFL experts at NFL.com seem to believe that the AFC West is the most overrated division as we get closer to the new season.

This can be seen as some fair criticism, and want to not be fooled again. However, I think the AFC West may actually be underrated this season.

Denver got better and brought in a veteran head coach, Sean Payton, to lead the charge. They can't get any worse than they were last season and should see some progression. Las Vegas has a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, who isn't an elite player but has shown the ability to get the job done. Additionally, McDaniels should be better in his second season with the Raiders.

The Chiefs will likely be the Chiefs. And the Chargers should impress again. They have a loaded roster on both sides of the ball and will be looking to make a deep playoff run this season.

All in all, the AFC West could shock some people this season. It's important to temper expectations, but this division could potentially hold three playoff teams if all goes right for them.