It's July 6th, we have just over five months until early national signing day and Georgia has 23 verbal commits. In July, over 65% of the nation's top 200 players have already made their verbal commitments known, with that number escalating north of 75% on most projections by the end of the month.

It's a time in football recruiting when commitments are happening earlier and more often than ever before, and we here on Dawgs Daily are set to contribute to that free for all on the recruiting trail on Thursday night.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is a consensus Top-75 football player in the 2024 recruiting class, set to announce his commitment between Oregon, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Oklahoma on Thursday night.

Jonah-Ajonye will be committing LIVE on the Film Guy Network, hosted by Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin. You can watch the broadcast live right here:

Jonah-Ajonye will make his announcement at 10 PM EST on The Film Guy Network. Stay tuned for a detailed film review as well.

Georgia 2024 Commits:

Dylan Raiola, QB

Ellis Robinson IV, DB

Demarcus Riddick, LB

Jaylen Heyward, S

Ny Carr, WR

Peyton Woodyard, S

Dwight Phillips Jr., RB

NiTareon Tuggle, WR

Malachi Toliver, OT

Demello Jones, S

Sacovie White, ATH

Ryan Puglisi, QB

Jaden Reddell, TE

Justin Greene, DL

Chauncey Bowens, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL

Quintavius Johnson, DL

Daniel Calhoun, OT

Georgia 2025 Commits:

Elyiss Williams, TE

Micah Debos, OT

Justus Terry, DL

Jadon Perlotte, LB

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, RB

Tae Harris, DB

