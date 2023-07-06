'Falling with style': New cocktail lounge opens downtown after founders' whirlwind development

Curtains drawn over the garage-style doors along Fort Street kept the ambiance low-lit. Prohibition-era-style items hung on the walls. And photo books and games like backgammon or checkers were positioned beside all the lounge seating.

All the details were set as the Renaissance Man Distillery and Cocktail Lounge on the northeast side of the Wrigley Center opened up Wednesday. But co-founders Aaron Weideman and John Fitzgerald admit the runup had been an intense experience — like, as Fitzgerald said, “building a plane in the air” or “falling with style.”

The opening was pushed from late last month while the site waited on its liquor license. Weideman said he’d been cutting menus in the back before a ribbon-cutting ceremony. And Fitzgerald — picking up 30 stiches in June after the bottom of a box he lifted fell out — joked, “I haven’t stopped bleeding yet” for a whiskey and business pursuit he said had otherwise been “a labor of love.”

Work on the RenMan’s lounge came up in development within the last year with much of their whiskey business already online.

Now, they’ve also an eye on the future in more ways than one.

“There’s only 750 bottles being released,” said Weideman, their company’s CEO, referencing the distilling operation that they’ve said aims to make a better-tasting whiskey in a matter of weeks. “And we’re already down to just 650.”

Fitzgerald, their chief operating officer, chimed in, “No, we’re down to like 590.”

“So, they’re going fast,” Weideman said. “Once they’re sold out, the only way to taste our whiskey is to come in here and get a glass until batch two.”

“When we release batch two, we’ll release our flights,” Fitzgerald said. “People can come in and try whiskey versus whiskey. … That’s where the fun’ll pop off for us.”

The lounge at the Wrigley is their first and hosts a menu of specialty cocktails with premade shrubs. Their hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

After they opened their doors this week, the bar quickly filled with visitors who’d seen information on the business on social media or on the news — many of them whiskey drinkers.

Moving forward, Weideman said they did have “little things that we have to button up,” such as the side tables they’d hope to make but that still remained in his woodshed.

Fitzgerald said they’re also scouting future locations.

“Detroit in 18 months is our goal. Colorado 18 months after that is our next one,” he said. And after the whirlwind of opening in Port Huron, with the help of family and friends, he added, “The next one, we’ll be a lot more ready for.”

