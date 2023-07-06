Open in App
Former Saints Pro Bowler jumps at a promising opportunity

By Adam Holt,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IsaE_0nIUelbX00

Former New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram was always a ball of energy during his time in the NFL. As a former Heisman Trophy winner, his electricity was a factor both on and off of the field during his playing career. Now, he's headed to his career after football. That being said, he won't be far from the gridiron.

Ingram has accepted a role at Fox Sports to be a college football analyst for the company.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"I can't wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football" -- Ingram via ESPN

Ingram is one of the most accomplished running backs in Saints franchise history. The former Crimson Tide RB totaled 6,500 rushing yards for New Orleans. He owns the franchise's all-time record for rushing yards and TDs (52). Ingram played for the Saints for a decade and became a fan favorite duo alongside Alvin Kamara.

Of course, Ingram won't have to prove his football knowledge or his positive mindset in his new broadcasting gig. He was known for being an amazing teammate in New Orleans, and players around the league loved his energy. He's a great fit as a new addition for the college football crew at Fox Sports.

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

