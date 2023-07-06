Free youth football camp honors memory of West Virginia Health Right worker

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Young kids who want to learn to play football will get the chance at a free camp in Kanawha County.

Several local football coaches will be joining West Virginia Health Right for the second annual “Tim Coffman Memorial Football Camp.” Coffman was the popular greeter at Health Right’s drive-thru COVID-19 clinics before his sudden death in 2022.

Coffman had a passion for youth football.

The camp is set to take place this Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MLK Junior Community Center on Donnelly Street in Charleston. Kids will be able to learn the football rules along with exercise and conditioning from the coaches.

“Just helping them get familiar with the game,” said coach Zakk Keiffer. “That’s like, my Grandpa Tim. He helped me get familiar with it, and I just want to give that back to any kids that I can.”

There will also be a free lunch from Chick-fil-A, and Health Right will be giving free athletics exams.

“This is in memory of Tim,” said Dr. Angie Settle with West Virginia Health Right. “He was here, he was a warrior during COVID. He was with us every day.”

The free athletics exams will give families who can’t afford a physical the opportunity for their child to get the exam. In many cases, if you do not have a physical exam, you cannot play youth sports.

