Open in App
WOWK 13 News

Free youth football camp honors memory of West Virginia Health Right worker

By Jessica PattersonMark Curtis,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33VP7E_0nIUdEdT00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Young kids who want to learn to play football will get the chance at a free camp in Kanawha County.

Several local football coaches will be joining West Virginia Health Right for the second annual “Tim Coffman Memorial Football Camp.” Coffman was the popular greeter at Health Right’s drive-thru COVID-19 clinics before his sudden death in 2022.

Coffman had a passion for youth football.

The camp is set to take place this Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MLK Junior Community Center on Donnelly Street in Charleston. Kids will be able to learn the football rules along with exercise and conditioning from the coaches.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

“Just helping them get familiar with the game,” said coach Zakk Keiffer. “That’s like, my Grandpa Tim. He helped me get familiar with it, and I just want to give that back to any kids that I can.”

There will also be a free lunch from Chick-fil-A, and Health Right will be giving free athletics exams.

“This is in memory of Tim,” said Dr. Angie Settle with West Virginia Health Right. “He was here, he was a warrior during COVID. He was with us every day.”

The free athletics exams will give families who can’t afford a physical the opportunity for their child to get the exam. In many cases, if you do not have a physical exam, you cannot play youth sports.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Customers awarded $100K against alleged unlicensed home improvement contractor in West Virginia
Hurricane, WV16 hours ago
Community discusses ordinance banning minors from ‘adult live performances’ at parks & rec meeting
Hurricane, WV1 day ago
Man arrested for shooting round in Huntington hotel
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Charleston Parks & Rec hosting summer camp for local kids
Charleston, WV12 hours ago
Person shoots at Charleston home
Charleston, WV20 hours ago
Marshall football ‘mini-plan’ tickets now available
Huntington, WV15 hours ago
Man arrested for vandalizing Ohio funeral home
South Point, OH15 hours ago
2 taken to hospital in I-77 crash in Charleston
Charleston, WV11 hours ago
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Construction on track for new gaming center, racetrack in Ashland, Kentucky
Ashland, KY11 hours ago
Maryland murder suspect arrested in West Virginia traffic stop
South Charleston, WV2 days ago
1 killed in I-64 crash in Cabell County, West Virginia
Barboursville, WV2 days ago
Charleston woman pleads guilty to stealing firearms from businesses around Kanawha County
Charleston, WV1 day ago
‘Final Boss’ comic con returns to southeastern Ohio
Rio Grande, OH1 day ago
Companies owned by West Virginia governor agree to catch up on mine safety fines
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Crews fight morning fire at abandoned Charleston home
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Charleston man wanted for stabbing man, kicking woman in face
Charleston, WV1 day ago
South Charleston celebrates 120 years of Harley-Davidson
South Charleston, WV9 hours ago
Tree falls on truck with people inside in Sissonville
Sissonville, WV1 day ago
Man on trial for 2018 Huntington murder
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2018 Huntington shooting
Huntington, WV1 day ago
‘I don’t see any loopholes’: Legal analyst says Bob Huggins has no legal claim to old job
Charleston, WV4 days ago
Mother: 2-year-old boy who died in Dunbar was ‘happy, healthy baby’
Dunbar, WV2 days ago
Traffic flowing smoothly on I-64W
Charleston, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy