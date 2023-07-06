All southbound Highway 1 lanes in Santa Cruz set for full overnight closure on July 12

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that all southbound Highway 1 lanes between Soquel Drive and 41st Avenue will be closed on July 12 as work continues for the Highway 1 Corridor Project.

The overnight closure will last from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The right hand lane on Northbound Highway 1 will also be closed during the overnight closure. Caltrans said that the closure will allow crews to remove an overhead sign which extends over both southbound lanes just before the 41st Avenue offramp.

Here is the picture of the overhead sign that will be removed during the closure on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County on July 12. Photo courtesy of Caltrans District 5

During the overnight closure, Drivers will be able to access a detour via Soquel Avenue.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes. There will be construction work during the day with daytime grading, as well as foundation drilling, and drainage work behind K-rail.

The work is part of the Highway 1 Corridor Project which will have north and southbound auxiliary lanes and bus-on-shoulder improvements between the 41st Avenue and Soquel Avenue. The project will also have a new bicycle/pedestrian overcrossing at Chanticleer Avenue.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2025.

