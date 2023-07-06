Carolina Hurricanes announce 2023 development camp

The Carolina Hurricanes will host their 2023 Prospects Development Camp from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13 at Invisalign Arena in the Wake Competition Center in Morrisville, NC.

The Hurricanes will host 23 players, including 20 draft picks, one free agent signee and two camp invitees. The breakdown by position is 12 forwards, seven defensemen and four goaltenders.

Carolina Hurricanes

Of the 20 draftees, five are 2023 picks (Bradly Nadeau, Felix Unger Sorum, Jayden Perron, Charles-Alexis Legault and Michael Emerson) and the other 15 are from previous drafts.

Quinnipiac goaltender and NCAA champion Yaniv Perets who the Hurricanes signed back in April to a two-year ELC will attend and it'll be a brotherly affair for the two camp invitees as Josh Nadeau is the older brother of Carolina's 2023 first-round pick Bradly Nadeau, and Maxim Namestnikov is the younger brother of NHL veteran Vladislav Namestnikov.

The schedule will be as follows:

Monday, July 10

9:30 a.m.: Fitness testing

12:30 p.m.: On-ice testing

Tuesday, July 11

9 a.m.: Skills sessions

Wednesday, July 12

9 a.m.: Team skate

Thursday, July 13

9 a.m.: Skills sessions

4 p.m.: Full-team 3-on-3

All on-ice sessions will be open to the public, which includes everything except for Monday's fitness testing.

The Canes not only offer on and off-ice training at development camp but they also provide educational sessions which aim to help prospects prepare themselves to be a professional player with lessons on things such as cooking and nutritional habits.

In addition, the Hurricanes' development camp staff will be joined by former professional women's hockey player Alyssa Gagliardi in partnership with the NHL Coaches' Association Female Development Program.

Gagliardi, who's a Raleigh native, had previously worked for the Hurricanes as the team's first-ever Girls’ and Women’s Youth and Amateur Hockey Specialist where she worked to organize, lead and coach girls' hockey in the Carolinas from 2019-22.

