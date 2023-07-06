What should residents do during a wildfire evacuation? Review this guide to avoid danger

Western Washington state residents are starting July off with multiple fires, some of which are prompting evacuations.

Over the past several days, Mason County has been enduring a wildfire that’s dislocated around 200 residences. On Tuesday, that county’s sheriff’s department issued a level 3 evacuation order , which indicates immediate danger in an area.

On Thursday afternoon, a fire near the city of Roy in Pierce County prompted a level 3 evacuation order. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has directed residents in the danger area to move toward Yelm or Roy away from the fire.

When residents have to get up and go because of a fire, what is the safest way to do that? Here is how to prepare for a wildfire emergency.

Preparing for a fire evacuation

The U.S. Fire Administration lays out how authorities will generally respond in the event of a wildfire and how they will coordinate with residents to evacuate a surrounding area.

Two separate procedures are crucial: a pre-fire plan and an evacuation plan.

Pre-fire actions

The U.S. agency states that authorities will typically encourage residents in an affected area to take key pre-fire actions including:

Enable emergency alerts on a smart device, such as Pierce County’s Everbridge .

Always keep a charged phone on you during an evacuation, and try to have a way to charge it remotely like in a vehicle.

Be aware of a primary evacuation route like those listed by Pierce County . This includes routes from home, work or school.

Establish a designated contact with someone who knows the evacuation plan and can verify their safety.

Leave home early, don’t wait until the last minute.

Fire safety zone

In its All Hazards Preparedness Guide , Mason County guides residents on what they should do to create a safety barrier around their homes if a wildfire strikes the area:

Create a barrier around the perimeter of your home.

Remove anything flammable like trees, shrubs, leaves, evergreen cones and dead limbs that are within 30 feet of the house.

Remove vines from property walls.

Prune trees so that branches are 15 feet or higher off the ground.

Keep firewood 100 feet away and uphill from a home.

Store flammable materials in containers away from the house.

Make sure any gas grill or propane tank are at least 15 feet away from a structure.

Fire crews cross E. McEwan Prairie Rd. on Wed. July 5, 2023 near Shelton, Wa. as they continue to battle the large brush fire which erupted on July 4. All Level 3 evacuation orders in Mason County prompted by the McEwan Fire were downgraded to Level 2 at noon Wednesday, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The Level 3 orders put in place on Tuesday required people to leave their homes immediately. Under Level 2, residents of the 200 or so affected homes were encouraged to remain away from the area, but they could return if they could remain prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Steve Bloom/sbloom@theolympan.com

Wildfire action plan

Residents shouldn’t hesitate to act in the event of an emergency. If a person feels unsafe, they should leave the area even if an evacuation order has been officially issued, according to the USFA.

To safely maneuver an evacuation situation, here are strategies the USFA and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection recommend residents follow:

Park vehicles facing in the direction of your escape route. If you’re parked inside your home garage, back your vehicle in so it’s facing outward.

Maintain a kit of essentials, including medicine, family records, phone numbers, cash, credit cards, clothing and plenty of food and water. Stash enough food and water to last up to 72 hours for all family members.

Take pets with you, along with enough water and food to last them at least 72 hours, too.

Don’t drive a large vehicle like an RV or a car with a trailer attached.

Drive a reliable vehicle you’re familiar with. Keep your windows up so toxic smoke or embers don’t enter your vehicle.

What to do after evacuating

The USFA says that residents should wait for guidance from authorities before returning home. Evacuated individuals should also let their designated contacts know they’re safe and out of harm’s way as soon as they can.

If you or anyone else feels unwell or injured after evacuating, don’t hesitate to seek assistance.

For more information on being prepared during a wildfire emergency, USFA has downloadable copies of its wildlife evacuation checklist , a communications plan checklist and an emergency supply checklist on its website.