What should residents do during a wildfire evacuation? Review this guide to avoid danger
By Jared Gendron,
8 days ago
Western Washington state residents are starting July off with multiple fires, some of which are prompting evacuations.
Over the past several days, Mason County has been enduring a wildfire that’s dislocated around 200 residences. On Tuesday, that county’s sheriff’s department issued a level 3 evacuation order , which indicates immediate danger in an area.
Park vehicles facing in the direction of your escape route. If you’re parked inside your home garage, back your vehicle in so it’s facing outward.
Maintain a kit of essentials, including medicine, family records, phone numbers, cash, credit cards, clothing and plenty of food and water. Stash enough food and water to last up to 72 hours for all family members.
Take pets with you, along with enough water and food to last them at least 72 hours, too.
Don’t drive a large vehicle like an RV or a car with a trailer attached.
Drive a reliable vehicle you’re familiar with. Keep your windows up so toxic smoke or embers don’t enter your vehicle.
What to do after evacuating
The USFA says that residents should wait for guidance from authorities before returning home. Evacuated individuals should also let their designated contacts know they’re safe and out of harm’s way as soon as they can.
If you or anyone else feels unwell or injured after evacuating, don’t hesitate to seek assistance.
