Family of Kansas City hit-and-run victim remember his life and ask for tips

The family of Kyle Clary, the 36-year-old brother, father of three and fiancé who was struck and killed by a driver last month, is hoping for the driver to be held responsible.

Clary's family said he was walking home when he was struck and killed just before 12:30 a.m. on June 29 near the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Gregory Boulevard.

Clary was engaged to Brianna Martin.

“He was a really proud dad. He was a really great dad," Martin said in an interview Thursday.

The fiancé said she goes to the area where Clary died often hoping to find clues into who is responsible for his death.

“I just want whoever knows something or did it to come forward so we can have a little bit of closure," Martin said. "I know it’s not going to bring Kyle back, but it’s not fair they get to go home to their family, and he doesn’t get to come home to ours anymore.”

“He had a tougher exterior, but inside he was an incredibly loving person. Fiercely loyal," Kyle's brother Ryan Clary said. "He was the type of person that would drop anything at any moment. Even if it was something he had to get done for himself to help somebody else.”

Ryan Clary said his emotions vary as he thinks of what happened to his brother.

“My brother was struck by a vehicle. There were witnesses to the accident who didn’t stop to help my brother, who haven’t come forward to release any information," Ryan Clary said. "We know there are witnesses."

A memorial has been set up at the corner of Gregory Boulevard and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Clary's family is working on funeral arrangements. Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe to handle household expenses and support his children.

Anyone with information on who's responsible is asked to call Raytown Police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers at 816-474-8477.

