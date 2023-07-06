Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Summer League to feature three former Buffs

By Jack Carlough,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwxDs_0nIUb35900

Former CU Buffs men’s basketball stars McKinley Wright IV, Tyler Bey and Jabari Walker were all selected by their respective teams to compete in the 2023 NBA Summer League, which will be held from July 7-17 in Las Vegas.

Wright, Colorado’s all-time leader in assists, played in 27 games last season for the Dallas Mavericks and will continue with them for what will be his third NBA Summer League appearance — the previous two coming with Minnesota in 2021 and Phoenix in 2022.

Walker averaged over 12 points in last year’s summer league to help the Portland Trail Blazers win the title. He’s back with the Blazers again this summer following a rookie season in which he scored just under four points per game for head coach Chauncey Billups.

Bey played overseas in 2022-23 for the Ironi Ness Ziona of the Israeli Premier League but returns to the United States for his third NBA Summer League run, this time with the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday, Bey’s Bucks open against Denver at 3 p.m. on ESPNU and Walker’s Blazers face Houston at 5 p.m. on ESPN. The Mavericks and Wright play their first game against Oklahoma City on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPN2. (All times MDT.)

