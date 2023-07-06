Open in App
Luka Šamanić showing he belongs in NBA

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FintM_0nIUZJXu00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Luka Šamanić was a first round pick of the San Antonio Spurs Spurs back in 2019, and played in 36 games for San Antonio before the Boston Celtics signed him to their G-League team.

But the Jazz saw something in the 6-foot-10 Croatian, and signed him to a 10-day contract last season. Šamanić started four games down the stretch for the Jazz, and has had a nice start to the the Summer League. Šamanić has scored 32 points in the Jazz first two Summer League games, and is proving he can play at this level.

“Very important, I think,” Šamanić said. “Not only for the Jazz but for me, that’s what I want to take pride in is being able to shoot. I want to take the smaller guys to the rim, being physical with them. Posting them up, and defensively being able to switch whoever, whenever.

“I think he has all the talent in the world,” said Summer League head coach Evan Bradds. “We’re just reminding him everyday that you are a really, really talented player.”

Last night against Philadelphia, Šamanić scored a team-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, to go along with a team-high nine rebounds. He says being around Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen this last year has really helped his game.

“I mean he’s an All-Star,” Šamanić said. “So I was just enjoying everyday being around him, doing what he does and going to workouts with him. Getting to play against him was really nice.”

Growing up in Croatia, Šamanić played every position on the court, and that’s where he developed his ball handling skills and his three-point shot.

“I was kind of doing everything on the court,” Šamanić said. “Being a point guard, a shooting guard, center. I was usually the tallest kid, but I was playing with the ball. So, I think that stayed with me ever since then.”

After battling in the G-League for a couple years, the hope is that Šamanić can be a permanent fixture in the NBA now.

“It’s a reminder for all of our guys, not just Luka,” Bradds said. “All these guys have different paths. Everybody is a little bit different, but we’re all trying to get to the same point. For him, it’s like constant reminders that hey, you’re here for a reason.”

The Jazz will host Memphis Thursday night in the Salt Lake Summer League finale before heading to Las Vegas on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

