ABC4

MISSING: Salt Lake City man missing for two weeks

By Heather W. Smith,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24F7eq_0nIUZIfB00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Family members are asking the community to help find Clarence Reed Ilijic who went missing out of SLC.

Ilijic has been missing for over two weeks. His family has not seen or heard from him in two weeks. His phone was found on a Trax train in SLC.

He is described as 39 years old, 6 feet tall, with green eyes, and dark brown hair, he typically has facial hair, he weighs approximately 125-130 lbs., and has nautical and anchor tattoos on the palms of his hands.

Ilijic suffers from PTSD and a traumatic brain injury. He is a 20-year Navy Veteran and has served 6 tours. An active missing person case is open with the SLCPD . If anyone has seen Ilijic or has information about his whereabouts please call 801-799-3000.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEWVj_0nIUZIfB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mM4WX_0nIUZIfB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOQqD_0nIUZIfB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkxBp_0nIUZIfB00
