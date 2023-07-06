Open in App
KMPH.com

Hello Kitty Truck rolling on back to Fresno this weekend

By Ishshah Padilla,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Festive Friday, 7/14/23 - Cedars
Fresno, CA17 hours ago
Cirque Italia brings its Water Circus to the Merced Fairgrounds
Merced, CA19 hours ago
Michigan man turns $1 into $51,000 with single bet at Chukchansi Gold Casino
Coarsegold, CA14 hours ago
Lawsuit filed against City of Fresno for renaming of streets to Cesar Chavez Blvd.
Fresno, CA13 hours ago
Visalia's beloved Mearle's Drive-In is set for a nostalgic comeback
Visalia, CA2 days ago
Fresno Fire Department celebrates largest on-duty squad in its 146-year history
Fresno, CA10 hours ago
Police need help catching a suspected burglar in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
After scathing state audit, Fresno CEO slips away for new job
Fresno, CA1 day ago
One killed in early morning crash involving a big rig in Fresno County
Fresno, CA22 hours ago
Two wanted following failed robbery attempt, assault at El Super in Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Johnny Ray Gilder
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Marissa Nicole Holguin
Fresno, CA8 hours ago
Man killed in ATV crash in Fresno County
Del Rey, CA1 day ago
Fires continue following arrest in Gilroy
Gilroy, CA2 days ago
Selma animal shelter overwhelmed as abandoned pets flood in, some left tied to fence
Selma, CA1 day ago
Man shot dead at apartment complex in Tulare
Tulare, CA1 day ago
Three arrested, booked after caught with stolen generator in Visalia
Visalia, CA2 days ago
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Keith Verne Smith
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Three men injured in suspected linked shooting in Selma
Selma, CA1 day ago
DA Files 28 Felony Charges After APD Arrest
Oakland, CA14 days ago
Dana Rivers sentenced to life in prison without parole
Oakland, CA29 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy