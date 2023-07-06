Open in App
kion546.com

Salinas Police arrest two; find handguns, meth, cocaine and fentanyl pills

By Ricardo Tovar,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Salinas, CA newsLocal Salinas, CA
Bones Found During Search For Kyle Doan 07.13.2023
Salinas, CA1 day ago
Salinas man killed in car crash with tree on Highway 101 south of Gilroy
Gilroy, CA2 days ago
Salinas teen reported missing last seen on Leslie Drive three days ago
Salinas, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police make multiple arrests in Greenfield shooting
Greenfield, CA12 hours ago
Two injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Watsonville
Watsonville, CA1 day ago
Santa Clara police bust large illegal marijuana operation
Santa Clara, CA2 days ago
Man arrested in Sacramento standoff identified as suspect in San Jose murder
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Soledad Police release illegal fireworks statistics
Soledad, CA11 hours ago
Man named in fatal Watsonville crash
Watsonville, CA1 day ago
Tushar Atre murder: Case against one suspect in killing of Pleasure Point tech exec returns to court
Santa Cruz, CA21 hours ago
Second suspect arrested in string of Gilroy arsons, police say
Gilroy, CA3 days ago
Two people shot in Watsonville
Watsonville, CA2 days ago
Shocking Hit-and-Run Biker Death in San Jose Marks 25th Traffic Fatality This Year
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Morgan Hill police arrest suspected serial arsonist
Morgan Hill, CA3 days ago
San Jose homicide suspect taken into custody in Sacramento
San Jose, CA3 days ago
Man, who allegedly groped teen along Bay Trail, arrested by Mountain View police
Mountain View, CA3 days ago
San Jose police arrest homicide suspect in 2022 double shooting
San Jose, CA4 days ago
Driver killed after hitting tree on Hwy 101 in Gilroy
Gilroy, CA2 days ago
16-year-old missing from Salinas
Salinas, CA4 days ago
San Benito County will not have cooling centers during excessive heat watch
Hollister, CA17 hours ago
Carmel-by-the-Sea bakery opening Old Town Salinas location
Salinas, CA1 day ago
Juvenile killed in weekend shooting near San Jose State campus
San Jose, CA4 days ago
Heartbroken SJ man wants accountability after surveillance video captures dog killing cat
San Jose, CA3 days ago
Man arrested for illegal fireworks in San Jose speaks out
San Jose, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy