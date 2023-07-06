Ireland 0 - 3 France: Star Katie McCabe goes off injured in disappointing pre-World Cup friendly

An injury scare to captain Katie McCabe and a humbling defeat didn’t provide Vera Pauw’s side with the send-off they wanted.

Tallaght Stadium saw a record 7,632 people for a senior women’s international and they all cheered their World Cup-bound stars loudly in the end.

But despite a strong first-half performance, which ended with a pair of injury-time goals, there was not a whole lot to get worked up about.

The focus in the days to come will be on the soft goals conceded, which undid all their previous hard work.

Maelle Lakrar, the young Montpellier wing-back, scored her first two senior international goals in just her third appearance, while Lyon striker Eugenie Le Sommer scored her 89th goal for France.

Kyra Carusa had the ball in the French net early on, but was robbed of a famous goal by what seemed to be an incorrect offside decision. It would not have flattered the Girls in Green, who began in encouraging fashion.

There was much to enjoy in the first half from Ireland, as Pauw’s players went toe-to-toe with one of the favorites for the World Cup.

McCabe and Heather Payne were providing width in the final third from their wing-back positions, while Sinead Farrelly showed some classy touches in midfield. Pennsylvania-born Marissa Sheva was also making her home debut and her link-up play with Carusa early on showed promise.

At the back, Ireland looked reasonably solid until they were breached twice in first-half stoppage time. There were two main talking points in the first 45 minutes - Carusa’s offside goal and McCabe’s ankle.

Carusa’s display at the head of the Irish attack deserved a goal and she thought she had one after 11 minutes when she raced onto Farrelly’s flick. The San Diego-born striker carried the ball into the area and applied a fine finish across goalkeeper Pauline Payraud-Magnin and inside the left-hand post.

Replays showed that the flag should have stayed by assistant referee Emily Carney’s side - and perhaps the France goalkeeper decided against going for the shot having seen it raised. However, the shot was precise and hit with enough pace that it could have beaten the Juventus keeper.

The stadium reacted with concern when McCabe went to the turf holding her left ankle. Just three minutes after the Carusa offside, McCabe made a pass with the outside of her boot and appeared to catch her toe in the turf, putting strain on her ankle.

She hobbled on a few yards, went down and immediately signaled to the bench. After nearly two minutes of treatment, she was back up again. After trying to run it off, her night finally came to an end in the 31st minute when she was replaced by Izzy Atkinson.

At half-time, word came around that McCabe rolled her ankle and was taken off as a precaution. By then, the state of the game had changed completely within three stoppage time minutes.

The clock had barely ticked into the 46th minute when Lakrar skipped around Atkinson and sent a low ball across the six-yard box.

Heather Payne’s effort to clear only sent the ball back from where it came and Lakrar reacted quickly enough to divert it under Brosnan with her left knee. While in an offside position, the fact that the ball came to her off an Irish boot meant that the goal stood.

Still reeling from that goal, Ireland found themselves two down by half-time. The second was a much cleaner finish. Sakina Karchaoui passed inside to Sandie Toltetti, she fed Kenza Dali on the edge of the box and her slip pass to Le Sommer was met with a clinical right-footed strike.

An ultimately disappointing end to a half that had offered promise.

Carusa was named player of the match, thanks to her hold-up play, drawing her teammates into attack and giving the French more problems than they may have expected.

Carusa and Sheva look to be gaining a fine understanding together.

It almost led to a chance on 19 minutes when a clever Carusa pass sent the Washington Spirit attacker sprinting into the area. Quick reactions from the France keeper averted the danger.

When Carusa intercepted Peyraud-Magnin’s pass to Lakrar, Sheva was again on the move, but Lakrar was quick enough to recover and block the cross.

The best the visitors had to offer before their stoppage time double came from a rush of blood to Courtney Brosnan’s head, as she raced outside her area to chase the ball.

Selma Bacha gained control, but luckily for the Irish goalkeeper the angle was against Bacha and her effort sailed into the side-netting.

But with a two-goal cushion, France were never going to let this one slip and they got their third on 61 minutes. It was another goal that would have concerned Pauw.

Lakrar was allowed to run unmarked from the edge of the area to powerfully head Dali’s corner into the right-hand corner of the net.