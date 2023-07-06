Open in App
On Tap Sports Net

Marko Simonovic Released by Chicago Bulls After Two Seasons

By Tony Marchese,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gp473_0nIUYCTS00

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls have waived center Marko Simonovic after just two seasons with the team.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 23-year-old is a former second-round draft pick by the Bulls in 2020. He made just 16 appearances in Chicago, averaging 1.4 points and 0.8 rebounds per game. Simonovic spent most of his Bulls tenure in the G League.

In 75 appearances over two seasons with the G League’s Windy City Bulls, Simonovic averaged 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The former second-rounder had signed a three-year deal with the Bulls in August of 2021, but he saw minimal opportunities with the NBA team. He will now enter free agency ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Subscribe to On Tap Sports Net on YouTube and the Bulls On Tap podcast for more Chicago Bulls content, updates, and hot takes!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Luis Robert Jr. Back in White Sox Lineup After Injury Scare
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
New Bears President Has Lofty Goals for Team, Stadium
Chicago, IL1 day ago
NBA Approves The Chicago Bulls DPE Request for Lonzo Ball
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago White Sox 2023 MLB Draft: Rounds 11-20
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
CDM or CB? It Doesn't Matter for Mauricio Pineda
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Chicago-Based Series 'The Bear' Receives Numerous Emmy Nominations
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY8 days ago
Former White Sox Outfielder Named Interim Head Coach for Northwestern
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Teen Girl Faces Felony Charge For Assaulting Officer During Attempted Teen Takeover in Roseland
Chicago, IL12 days ago
Florida's "Best Place" to Retire has Beautiful Public Beaches, a Median Home Price of Under $300K, and a Mean Age of 38
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
This Tiny, Picturesque Town in Florida was Recently Named One of the Top Summer Destinations in the United States
Crystal River, FL9 days ago
Chicago Suburb First in Nation to Pay Reparations, Issues $25K, Criticism and Controversy Calls Initiative Into Question
Evanston, IL3 days ago
Chicago Bears Training Camp Battles to Monitor #1: Running Back
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Kei Kamara is Optimistic Chicago Fire Can Make the 2023 MLS Playoffs
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy