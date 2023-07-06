Marko Simonovic Released by Chicago Bulls After Two Seasons

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls have waived center Marko Simonovic after just two seasons with the team.

The 23-year-old is a former second-round draft pick by the Bulls in 2020. He made just 16 appearances in Chicago, averaging 1.4 points and 0.8 rebounds per game. Simonovic spent most of his Bulls tenure in the G League.

In 75 appearances over two seasons with the G League’s Windy City Bulls, Simonovic averaged 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The former second-rounder had signed a three-year deal with the Bulls in August of 2021, but he saw minimal opportunities with the NBA team. He will now enter free agency ahead of the 2023-24 season.

