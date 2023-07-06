Open in App
KCAU 9 News

IGHSAU Softball Final Poll for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A

By Anthony Mitchell,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwZ9A_0nIUYBaj00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached is the final Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union (IGHSAU) poll for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A:

CLASS 3A

  1. Williamsburg (30-9)
  2. Davenport Assumption (29-6)
  3. Dubuque Wahlert (28-8)
  4. Davis County (21-4)
  5. Estherville-Lincoln Central (28-3)
  6. Benton Community (25-14)
  7. Mount Vernon (25-10)
  8. Saydel (20-6)
  9. Chariton (19-5)
  10. West Lyon (25-2)
  11. Solon (22-13)
  12. Albia (18-8)
  13. Greene County (20-6)
  14. Washington (23-12)
  15. Sumner-Fredericksburg (25-6)

CLASS 4A

  1. North Polk (28-4)
  2. Carlisle (28-6)
  3. Fort Dodge (29-9)
  4. Norwalk (29-9)
  5. Dallas Center-Grimes (28-10)
  6. Indianola (26-11)
  7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (27-12)
  8. Western Dubuque (27-9)
  9. ADM (22-12)
  10. Winterset (23-12)
  11. North Scott (23-10)
  12. Burlington (19-8)
  13. Maquoketa (25-9)
  14. Clear Creek-Amana (18-16)
  15. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (33-6)

CLASS 5A

  1. Ankeny Centennial (31-5)
  2. Ankeny (29-6)
  3. Waukee Northwest (29-11)
  4. Southeast Polk (29-9)
  5. West Des Moines Valley (32-8)
  6. Pleasant Valley (28-9)
  7. Muscatine (29-5)
  8. Bettendorf (25-10)
  9. Linn-Mar (23-11)
  10. Johnston (25-13)
  11. Dubuque Hempstead (29-10)
  12. Iowa City Liberty (22-13)
  13. Dubuque Senior (25-14)
  14. Waukee (16-22)
  15. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (21-16)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
2023 Iowa Little League Softball State tournament comes to Pulaski Park
Sioux City, IA8 hours ago
Who will be joining the butter cow at the Iowa State Fair this year?
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Siouxland man killed in motorcycle crash in South Dakota
Spirit Lake, IA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DCI investigating complaints about Mitchell Legion baseball
Mitchell, SD1 day ago
South Dakota organization planning ‘Laziest Race’
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
14-year-old missing out of Missouri found during Union County traffic stop
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
This Legendary Steakhouse is Finally Coming to Iowa
West Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Two Iowa Cities Are among the Hottest Housing Markets in America
Cedar Rapids, IA4 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY8 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ3 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy