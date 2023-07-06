IGHSAU Softball Final Poll for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached is the final Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union (IGHSAU) poll for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A:
CLASS 3A
- Williamsburg (30-9)
- Davenport Assumption (29-6)
- Dubuque Wahlert (28-8)
- Davis County (21-4)
- Estherville-Lincoln Central (28-3)
- Benton Community (25-14)
- Mount Vernon (25-10)
- Saydel (20-6)
- Chariton (19-5)
- West Lyon (25-2)
- Solon (22-13)
- Albia (18-8)
- Greene County (20-6)
- Washington (23-12)
- Sumner-Fredericksburg (25-6)
CLASS 4A
- North Polk (28-4)
- Carlisle (28-6)
- Fort Dodge (29-9)
- Norwalk (29-9)
- Dallas Center-Grimes (28-10)
- Indianola (26-11)
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (27-12)
- Western Dubuque (27-9)
- ADM (22-12)
- Winterset (23-12)
- North Scott (23-10)
- Burlington (19-8)
- Maquoketa (25-9)
- Clear Creek-Amana (18-16)
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton (33-6)
CLASS 5A
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Ankeny Centennial (31-5)
- Ankeny (29-6)
- Waukee Northwest (29-11)
- Southeast Polk (29-9)
- West Des Moines Valley (32-8)
- Pleasant Valley (28-9)
- Muscatine (29-5)
- Bettendorf (25-10)
- Linn-Mar (23-11)
- Johnston (25-13)
- Dubuque Hempstead (29-10)
- Iowa City Liberty (22-13)
- Dubuque Senior (25-14)
- Waukee (16-22)
- Cedar Rapids Jefferson (21-16)
