Open in App
KNX 1070 News Radio

16 come forward as victims of L.A. sex assault suspect, more sought

By City News Service,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Q0Ce_0nIUY5Nc00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Sixteen additional possible victims of a sexual assault suspect who was arrested in April in downtown Los Angeles have since been identified and interviewed, police said Thursday.

Terrance Hawkins, 41, of Los Angeles, was arrested April 26 and remains jailed without bail. Police said he had a history "of briefly dating women, abusing them and filming them during sexual intercourse."

At the time of his arrest, police said they believed there may be additional victims. On Thursday, police announced that 16 possible victims had come forward since Hawkins' arrest. Police again said investigators "believe there are more" alleged victims out there.

Possible victims were urged to call Officer J. Roman at Operations- Central Bureau Family Justice Center, 213-709-9017. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website .

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
13-year-old boy allegedly steals car, strikes motorcycle officer in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Hit-and-run driver kills elderly man, injures grandson in Baldwin Hills
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
LASD deputy who punched mother holding baby no longer in the field: Sheriff
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man charged in Garden Grove knife attack
Garden Grove, CA13 hours ago
2 burglary suspects in custody, 2 still at large
Mission Viejo, CA21 hours ago
Mother of man killed by LAPD sues city, blaming 'contagious fire'
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Coachella man awaiting trial for murder charged with another separate murder
Coachella, CA2 days ago
Woman killed in Perris collision identified
Perris, CA16 hours ago
North Hollywood mail carrier robbed at gunpoint
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Babysitter to stand trial in 3-year-old's drowning death
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Man with epilepsy, schizophrenia reported missing in Lancaster
Lancaster, CA1 day ago
2 arrested in attempted robbery of evacuated Rolling Hills Estates homes
Rolling Hills Estates, CA1 day ago
Woman, 67, missing from Long Beach assisted living facility
Long Beach, CA19 hours ago
80-year-old woman assaulted, robbed in Culver City
Culver City, CA3 days ago
Woman fatally shot in Compton identified
Compton, CA3 days ago
Teen Boy Found 44 years ago Identified as Kenneth Nevada Williams
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
OC surgeon sentenced to prison for bribery and kickbacks
Irvine, CA13 hours ago
Missing man with dementia found
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
L.A. man charged in $4.5M telemarketing scam
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
L.A. City Councilman Curren Price's arraignment delayed on criminal charges
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
‘Tranq’ overdoses raise new issues for L.A. first responders
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Woman reported missing from Northridge assisted living facility
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Cause of Lisa Marie Presley's death released by L.A. Medical Examiner
Calabasas, CA1 day ago
Lightweight boxing champ Devin Haney arrested in Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Fast food workers walk off the job in East L.A.
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Moreno Valley blaze threatens homes, approaches 200 acres
Beaumont, CA13 hours ago
Vehicle goes over Rancho Palos Verdes cliff leaving 1 dead
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA3 days ago
Fire rages in Hollywood two-story apartment building
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
‘Suspicious' brush fire burns 3 acres alongside 210 Freeway
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Bill protecting children from dangerous parents closer to becoming law
South Pasadena, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy