Rex The Dog Reunites With Family Nearly 2 Months After Running From Wreck

They thought they'd never see him again. But this week, a husband and wife were reunited with their lost dog nearly two months after he ran away from a crash.

Bob and Terry Debbie said on May 13, a driver rear-ended them on Harrison Avenue by the Interstate 40 overpass in Shawnee, pushing the couple's vehicle into a semi. Rex, who was in the back of their car, ran off as first responders tried to help the couple.

The couple then returned to the area numerous times, but could not find Rex. Witnesses said someone may have picked Rex up.

"We started to realize that we didn't think we were ever going to see him again," Terry said. "We had to put it in our hearts that hopefully, someone had him and was taking care of him."

Then on July 2, Rex showed up at a home not far from where he was last seen. The home belongs to Katrina and Braden Parmer. Katrina said she opened her side door to feed some cats, only to see Rex right at the door. She then went to her front door and Rex followed, hoping to get inside.

"He was terrified. He was shaking. You know, you could tell the fireworks, I think, were scaring him a little bit," Katrina said.

Katrina and Braden then kept Rex safe in their garage while they posted a picture of the dog on Facebook. Within minutes, Terry responded to the post. Terry and Bob then drove from their home in Chandler to Shawnee to pick Rex up.

Braden recorded a video of the happy reunion, which showed Rex wagging his tail in excitement as he greeted Bob and Terry. Bob can be heard in the video repeatedly thanking the Parmers as he became overwhelmed with emotion.

"Whenever the owners, whenever they did show up, (Bob) yelled ‘Rex’ and the dog just bee-lined to him," Braden recalled.

"And he knocked me down and he was licking me and his tail was wagging and he was crying and crying," Bob added.

Terry said reuniting with Rex was one of the best experiences of her life. Meanwhile, the Parmers said they will also cherish the memory.

"Wonderful. Terry said that we're connected now. We're like family," Katrina said.

"I mean, was just filled with joy. I mean, the whole thing was just the most beautiful scene," Braden added.

The Debbies said Rex lost some weight and had an ear infection but was otherwise healthy.