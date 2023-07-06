Open in App
WQAD

Muscatine 4th of July parade entry of woman in Native American dress pulled by a rope sows outrage, confusion

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
DeWitt community asking superintendent to resign over handling of closed meeting
Dewitt, IA1 day ago
$650K in collapse-related funding approved by Davenport City Council
Davenport, IA2 days ago
Construction on new and renovated sports facilities at Davenport West High School begins
Davenport, IA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Peaceful protest hoping to bring 'continued awareness' to Davenport building collapse
Davenport, IA11 hours ago
Rock Island's annual 'Tell on Your Neighbors' contest underway
Rock Island, IL1 day ago
Niabi Zoo welcoming three African painted dogs
Coal Valley, IL9 hours ago
Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport reopens
Davenport, IA2 days ago
QC airport will have daily service to Charlotte, NC starting later this year
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
'You should have gone in there to get your stuff': what a rental insurance company said to a victim of the Davenport collapse after denying her claim
Davenport, IA10 hours ago
Moline Housing Authority opening Section 8 waitlist for one day only on July 18
Moline, IL17 hours ago
Davenport teens receive hands-on experience at week-long police camp
Davenport, IA3 days ago
Chris Mathias returns to Moline as new community and economic development director
Moline, IL1 day ago
University of Iowa concerned about OBGYN accreditation after abortion law
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Brewed Ep105 MAW Collab Segment 3
East Moline, IL1 day ago
How one QC nonprofit is using grant money from United Way to leave a positive impact
Davenport, IA2 days ago
Local high schoolers donate $38,000 to eight area non-profits
Davenport, IA5 days ago
Burlington fire leaves 3 people displaced
Burlington, IA3 days ago
Pay It Forward | Community Action of Eastern Iowa giving back to those in need
Davenport, IA8 days ago
Rock Island man rode a stolen electric bike to the police station with a bullet wound
Rock Island, IL1 day ago
Blue Devils football team hosts 'Build the Block' party to connect with the community
Davenport, IA6 hours ago
Police: Shooting victim shows up at Rock Island PD on stolen electric bike
Rock Island, IL1 day ago
Teenage son of Fran McCaffery, U of Iowa basketball coach, cited in a fatal pedestrian crash
Davenport, IA1 day ago
West Burlington police arrest man after theft, pursuit and standoff
West Burlington, IA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy