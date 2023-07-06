SF rolls out new online reservation system amid shelter push

San Francisco’s new reservation system for emergency homeless shelters allows applicants to join a waitlist via either a phone call or an online form. Examiner file

San Francisco rolled out a new reservation system for emergency shelters this week, aiming to simplify the process for homeless people.

The new system allows homeless folks — or their representative — to join the waitlist for the three participating shelters by either calling a phone line or filling out an online form.

Currently, people are referred to a shelter through the “our central placement process and designated referral partners,” which include hospitals and The City’s homeless outreach teams, a representative from the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing told The Examiner.

Only one facility — the Dolores Shelter Program on South Van Ness Avenue — accepts walk-ins.

The announcement of a new reservation system comes amid a renewed push by city leaders to reduce unsheltered homelessness and address encampments.

The City previously offered a 311 waitlist — which often exceeded 1,000 names, according to recent court testimony — but that service was suspended during the pandemic.

The challenge of accessing shelter is a key reason why The City is under a court order prohibiting it from clearing homeless encampments . The mandate came from a lawsuit filed in federal court against The City by advocates for the homeless last year.

In a preliminary injunction issued in December, U.S. District Court Judge Donna Ryu noted that The City shelter is “functionally inaccessible to unhoused people in San Francisco since the onset of the pandemic in April 2020.”

“Put another way, the parties agree that at this time, a homeless San Franciscan who wants a shelter bed has no avenue to ask for one, much less get one,” Ryu wrote.

Although it saw a 15% reduction in unsheltered homelessness between 2019 and 2022, The City remains thousands of beds short of what it would need to offer shelter to every person on the street.

Mayor London Breed and city legislators are poised to strike a budget deal that will expand the number of shelter beds across San Francisco by about 600 . Though short of the 2,000 additional beds for which the Board of Supervisors had called , the expansion will be a noteworthy increase and bring the total number of shelter beds in The City to nearly 4,000.

How it works

The shelters available through the system are Multi-Service Center South on Fifth Street, Next Door on Polk Street, and Sanctuary on Eighth Street, though The City hopes to include others in the future.

“We are starting with these three shelters as they have the largest vacancies and will expand depending on how implementation goes and the needs of the community,” Deborah Bouck, a spokesperson for the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, told The Examiner in an email.

Those seeking to make a reservation online can do so by filling out a short form that requires basic identifying information and means of contact, and asks for a shelter preference.

Registrations can also be placed by phone in multiple languages at (628) 652-8000 from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A person’s place in the order of the waitlist is determined by the day they sign up. A person who registers on Tuesday is placed in a randomized order with everyone else who signed up on Tuesday — but can not slip below a person who registers on Wednesday.

Once registered, a person can check their status on the waitlist online.

It remains to be seen how long the typical wait will be.

“We really won’t know this until the system has been up and running for a while ... It could take from a few days to a month to be placed into shelter depending on how specific you are about which shelters you are willing to go to,” Bouck said. “We need more data from the new system to know this.”

When a bed is available, an operator calls to notify the person every day for three consecutive days between 10 a.m. and noon. If the person does not claim the bed within three days, they’re removed from the waitlist and must reenter at the bottom.

The new system is specifically for self-sufficient adults experiencing homelessness.

Young people between 18 and 27 years old, as well as people with children, are allowed to join the waitlist but can also obtain shelter for young people and families, respectively.

People can inquire about shelter and other services by calling the San Francisco Homeless Outreach Team at (628) 652-8000.