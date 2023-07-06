Second Annual Tigard Music Fest kicks off July 14-16

For the second year in a row, downtown Tigard will be filled with an eclectic mix of free music as the Tigard Music Fest kicks off three days of bands.

The event — from Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16 — is being put together and privately funded by Florian Raqueño of Florian Productions and John Goodhouse, owner of Tigard’s Beach Hut Deli and a former member of the Tigard City Council.

Raqueño said she and Goodhouse are “excited and anxious to put the event on again,” having added two more stages and additional vendors.

“We have three stages; 21 performances,” said Raqueño, adding that the mix includes everyone from solo performers to a 10-piece soul band to the hottest Latin band in the area.

The stages will be focused along Main and Tigard streets.

Raqueño said last year’s event proved a big success with an estimated 7,000 people attending. In addition, many of last year’s vendors asked to return “because they had record sales.”

“It was really humbling for sure. A great experience,” Raqueño said.

As of June 27, more than 60 vendors had signed up. Organizers expect that number will reach 70 before showtime.

“It was actually very unique,” Raqueño said of the inaugural event. “It was the largest event — I can actually say that because we’ve been talking with the city — … but it’s the largest event that they’ve had downtown.”

Last year, she said her production company actually got calls from other cities wanting to duplicate the music festival.

“We had visitors from California, Washington, all over the place,” Raqueño said.

Goodhouse, who purchased the Beach Hut Deli franchise from former owner Chris Haedinger in the summer of 2021, said his restaurant is increasing staff in anticipation of more customers during the music event.

Headlining this year’s event on Saturday, July 15, will be international and hometown favorites Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts.

“We’ve been around for 45 years and can still rock with the best. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready,” Jerry Hoffman, band leader for Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts, said in a statement.

The band, which bills itself as the “Northwest’s Premier Nostalgia Rock’n’Roll show and dance band,” covers such artists as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Bill Haley, Buddy Holly, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes.

While the event is free, reserved tickets can be purchased online at shorturl.at/gkqBQ . Raqueño said there’s reserved seating for about 44 concert-goers who have access to their own tables, chairs and bar. That seating will be at the Plaza and Main Street stages.

There’s already a waiting list for Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts.

Here’s a list of some of the performers each day:

Friday, July 14: Catherine Loyer & Strawberry Roan 5:30-7:30 p.m., Main Street Stage; Brady Goss Band, 8-10 p.m., Main Street Stage.

Saturday, July 15: Ben Rice & The Hustle, 12:30-2 p.m., Plaza Stage; Conjunto Alegre, 2-3:30 p.m., Main Street Stage; Trent Beaver Band, 3:30-5 p.m., Plaza Stage; Jimi Hardin Motown Soul, 5-6:30 p.m., Main Street Stage; Southern Sons, 6:30-8 p.m., Plaza Stage; Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts, 8-10 p.m., Main Street Stage.

Sunday, July 16: Aaron Nigel Smith, noon to 1 p.m., Plaza Stage; Surefire, 1-3 p.m., Main Street Stage; REMEDY, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Main Street Stage.

Visit tigardmusicfestival.com for a complete list of all performers and locations.

Raqueño said since the event is privately funded, they are still seeking additional sponsors at info@tigardmusicfest.com, and volunteers at megan@frproductionsllc.com.