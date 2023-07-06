Kate Middleton’s Brother James Announces Exciting Baby News On Instagram

Splash News

Kate Middleton ‘s younger brother James just revealed that he and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, are expecting their first child! The Princess of Wales’ sibling took to Instagram this week to share the joyous news.

The Ella & Co founder uploaded two stunning shots of his pregnant wife, who posed with their dogs. She donned a green knit maxi dress with a white cardigan over it, cradling her baby bump.

The British entrepreneur and French financial analyst tied the knot in September of 2021 and have been blessing fans’ feeds with wholesome couple and dog photos ever since.

Princess Kate’s Brother James Middleton Celebrates First Child News On Instagram

In his July 5th post caption, Middleton wrote: “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable [their dog] might be.”

He continued, opening up about the loss of one of the couple’s other pets: “It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family.”

Splash News

Princess Kate shares three children (Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5) with her husband, Prince William. Her younger sister Pippa also has three kids (Arthur, 5, Grace, 2, and Rose, 1), who she shares with husband, James Matthews.

James Middleton's baby will be the seventh grandchild for his parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

In the businessman's recent upload comment section, thousands of fans shared their well-wishes and congratulated him and Thevenet.

"Amazing news!!! Congrats and wishing a healthy pregnancy to Alizeé!" one wrote as another stressed that James Middleton's clear love for his dogs will make him a "great father" in the near future. (Too cute!)