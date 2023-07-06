Cops: Suspect shot at victim after using drugs, alcohol

NORTH PORT — Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly shot a woman who rejected his advances Tuesday.

David Andrew Bunn, 36, was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

His address was redacted but the case was investigated by North Port Police.

He was held at Sarasota County Jail on $100,000 bond Thursday.

North Port Police Department officers responded to a call reporting gunfire around 10:47 p.m. on Tuesday. The caller said that she was being shot at with a 9mm handgun by Bunn.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman said she had been visiting Bunn when he had been using alcohol and cocaine. She also said she had a small amount of alcohol as well.

The woman said she had known Bunn for about two months and they were not in a relationship.

Bunn had tied to proposition the woman for sex, according to the report, but she turned him down and he appeared to calm down after an argument.

Later in the night, she said, Bunn had taken out a black handgun and fired it as he stood 10 feet away from her.

“The victim stated that she was in fear the defendant was aiming the shot at her, as she heard the bullet whiz past her,” the affidavit read.

She then ran out of the house and called 911 for assistance, according to the affidavit.

Bunn was subsequently taken into custody; according to the report, he invoked his right to remain silent after being arrested.

He is scheduled to appear in Sarasota County Court on Sept. 1.