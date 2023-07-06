Los Angeles Clippers Had Trade Interest In Pascal Siakam

Power forward Pascal Siakam is one of the most versatile players in the league: he has the size and athleticism to guard multiple positions on defense, while also having a diverse offensive skill set.

There is no doubt that a lot of teams around the league would love to have a forward with Pascal Siakam's skill set. In fact, NBA insider Zach Lowe has recently claimed that the Los Angeles Clippers had an interest in Pascal Siakam ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

"The Clippers were interested," said Lowe. "I just don't know what the Clippers have." ( h/t Real GM )

Pascal Siakam would have been a great option for the Los Angeles Clippers as the No. 3 option behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. It is unclear what the Clippers would have had to trade to get him, but Siakam could have made them a championship team.

This past season, Pascal Siakam averaged 24.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 5.8 APG for the Toronto Raptors. He is in the last year of his deal this season, and it'll be interesting to see whether he gets traded in the future.

The Los Angeles Clippers Could Also End Up Landing James Harden

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Clippers will explore every avenue to potentially get better and win an NBA championship. In fact, the team has been linked with James Harden as of late, and it was reported that Harden's preference was to team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George .

"For Harden, that preference, I’m told, remains to return to his hometown of Los Angeles where he could team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers."

It remains to be seen if James Harden does, in fact, end up on the Los Angeles Clippers. Daryl Morey still wants to convince him to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers, and it seems as though this situation could end up dragging on throughout the rest of the summer.

James Harden had a very productive 2022-23 regular season, with the Philadelphia 76ers averaging 21.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 10.7 APG. He could be a difference-maker for a contender in the right role, and we'll see if he ends up on the Clippers.

