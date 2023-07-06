Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Was ‘Embarrassed’ When Hit Song “Jolene” Came Out

Dolly Parton is just as much of a musical icon as she’s ever been, with a new album, Rockstar, which is set to be released this fall. But of course, the singer still gets plenty of questions about her classic hit, “Jolene.” Originally released in 1973 as the title track of her album Jolene, the song achieved considerable commercial success and has since become a country music classic.

In terms of chart performance, the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in February 1974, becoming Parton’s second solo number-one hit on that chart. It also crossed over to the pop charts, peaking at number sixty on the Billboard Hot 100.

Parton shared her husband’s perspective on the track

03 April 2016 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Dolly Parton. 51st Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, held at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Photo Credit: MJT/AdMedia

During her appearance on BBC‘s The One Show, the multiple Grammy winner was questioned about her husband’s initial and current thoughts on “Jolene” after 50 years since its release. “He was a little embarrassed when I wrote the song ‘Jolene’ because, actually, it wasn’t as serious [as it seems], I was just jealous ’cause she was a beautiful woman and he was just flirtin’,” she admitted to the media outlet. “So it gave me a great idea for a song. There’s always a Jolene in somebody’s life. There’s always someone prettier than you, somebody, you know, maybe you fear that they’re better.”

She explained further that after half a century, the significance of the track has diminished for both of them. “I just joke about it now. I look at him when I say, ‘Every time I see you over there in that La-Z-Boy chair, snorin’ and sleepin’,” Parton added. “I think, where is Jolene when you need her? You can have him now Jolene!'”

02 November 2016 – Nashville, Tennessee – Dolly Parton. 50th Annual CMA Awards, CMA Awards 2016, Country Music’s Biggest Night, held at Bridgestone Arena. Photo Credit: Mickey Bernal/AdMedia

She shares the inspiration behind ‘Jolene’

During her appearance at the 2014 Glastonbury festival, Parton talked about the motivation behind the song was a captivating bank teller who caught the eye of Carl Dean, her husband, shortly after their marriage. “I wrote that [song] years ago when my husband … was spending a little more time with Jolene than I thought he should be,” she confessed. “I put a stop to that. I got rid of that redhead woman in a hurry.”

However, she also humorously acknowledged the woman, Jolene, for giving her the idea of a commercially successful song. “Had it not been for that woman, I would never have written ‘Jolene’,” Parton said, “and I wouldn’t have made all that money, so thank you, Jolene.”