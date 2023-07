A man was arrested in Burien on Tuesday night, July 4, 2023, after deputies found him with a flare gun and a homemade shotgun that could fire different types of ammunition.

According to Burien Police/King County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the area of SW 136th Street and Ambaum Blvd. SW (map below) around 10 p.m. when they spotted a man they say was holding a 26.5mm flare gun, that definitely could have “burned the place to the ground,” as Deep Purple might sing.