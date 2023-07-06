Open in App
Scripps News

Missing 18-year-old found dead after going on date with online suitor

By Alex Arger,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlcFR_0nIUSYrS00
Police lights are shown.

A missing 18-year-old was found dead this week after going to meet someone from an online dating site in person. Now authorities have arrested two people in connection to the crime.

Investigators say Kierstyn Williamson, a South Carolina native, was last seen and heard from during the evening hours of June 30, prompting family members to report the disappearance.

Union County, North Carolina sheriff's deputies began looking into the case Sunday after receiving a tip Williamson was at a home in Monroe, North Carolina.

The sheriff's office said at the time of the disappearance, Williamson was expecting to meet a man, 25-year-old Joshua Newton, in person for the first time after talking to him online for a month. Authorities said Newton had picked Williamson up from work in Laurens, South Carolina, and drove the victim back to his Monroe home — the location of the sheriff's tip.

After a 36-hour search and investigation, Union County sheriffs found Williamson's body a few miles from Newton's house on the side of a road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVmls_0nIUSYrS00

Authorities arrested two suspects, including Newton, in what is now a homicide investigation. He was charged with first degree murder and obstruction of justice, while his 22-year-old live-in girlfriend Victoria Smith was charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact. Police say Smith helped Newton hide Williamson's body after he killed the victim.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss," Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. The investigation is ongoing.

SEE MORE: Police dispute sex abuse claims in case of man missing for 8 years

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
25-Year-Old South Carolina Man Brutally Killed A 56-Year-Old, Remains Found In A Barrel
Chesnee, SC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 charged in connection to mass shooting at Wadesboro block party
Wadesboro, NC3 days ago
Investigation Underway After 7 Shot, Including 1 Dead in Wadesboro
Wadesboro, NC4 days ago
Three men wanted for first degree murder
Wadesboro, NC5 days ago
Son charged in mother’s killing in east Charlotte, family says
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
North Carolina man wins $1 million after buying scratch-off at Food Lion
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
Hoffman accepts gift of memorial swing in honor of woman killed in wreck
Hoffman, NC3 days ago
OBITUARY: Eva Louise King Jarrell
Rockingham, NC4 days ago
Shooting in Gaffney leaves man with ‘serious injuries’
Gaffney, SC17 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy