Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman ranked as a Top 5 returning quarterback in the SEC for 2023

By Cameron Ohnysty,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q95mx_0nIUSTRp00

Look, it’s no surprise when any Texas A&M football player receives unfair treatment from a rankings perspective after the Aggies’ dreadful 5-7 2022 season, but when it comes to sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman, who, among intense pressure to deliver when injuries continue to mount, the young signal caller threw for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception in five games played.

Finally, some respect was put on Weigman’s name, as SEC personality Michael Bratton, or “SEC Mike” on Twitter, released his Top 14 list ranking the best-returning quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference going into the 2023 season, and landing at No. 5 just below Mississippi State QB Will Rogers, Bratton, like all of us in the Aggie media landscape, believe big things are ahead for Conner Weigman among a stacked offensive unit.

Weigman, an insanely talented quarterback prospect from Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas, was a standout player in Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class. His impressive skills, including a live arm, accuracy, ball placement, and duel-threat ability, earned him a 22nd overall player ranking. He was also ranked as the 3rd-best quarterback and the 4th-best player in Texas, with a 98 grade and a five-star designation from 247Sports.

The early quarterback carousel consisting of Haynes King (now at Georgia Tech) and Max Johnson resulted in a mixture of poor play and untimely injuries, as Johnson’s season-ending hand injury eventually led to a six-game losing streak and Conner Weigman’s introduction into the starting lineup against Ole Miss in front of a packed Kyle Field.

In one of the first four-quarter “up-tempo” offensive game plans under Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, Weigman went an impressive 28-44 for 338 yards and four touchdowns, and despite the 31-28 defeat, every person watching that night knew one thing was clear: Conner Weigman was present, and the future at the quarterback position for the Maroon and White.

After capping off the 2022 campaign with a rousing 38-24 season finale victory over the then 5th-ranked LSU Tigers , Weigman (12-28, 155 yards, 2 TD) shined once again, all leading into the pivotal 2023 season as newly minted offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, known as a true-blue quarterback developer and exemplary play-caller, will look to aid Conner Weigman in reaching his enormously high ceiling as the Aggies attempt to pull a similar storybook-like turnaround as we witnessed from TCU just a season ago.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitt er, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty .

More Football!

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher among Power Five coaches with winning record vs top-25 teams

2024 4-star Athlete Jalewis Solomon has set his commitment date

Eight Aggies named to Dave Campbell's Preseason Football All-Texas Teams

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Mater Dei 5-star RB Nate Frazier names his top 8 schools
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY8 days ago
Michigan football makes top 5 for 2023 4-star DL
Ann Arbor, MI16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gators add 20th commitment to recruiting class of 2024
Gainesville, FL10 hours ago
Tim Brando gives erroneous rant about Texas, mocks them as contenders
Austin, TX14 hours ago
Video caught Patrick Mahomes admitting he thinks the Bengals are better than the Bills on Netflix's Quarterback
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
CU assistant trainer Lauren Askevold gives update on Deion Sanders post-surgery: ‘He has 100% less pain’
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Twitter reacts to Leaky Black’s Summer League performance
Chapel Hill, NC13 hours ago
CFFC 121 video: Raheam Forest lands 10-punch combination before frozen opponent drops
Tunica, MS7 hours ago
Injured 2022 Trojans who could help USC football in 2023
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
“Shout!” is a cool tradition, but it’s far from being old
Eugene, OR14 hours ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
The best outfits from an elegant 2023 ESPYs red carpet, including Patrick Mahomes' sharp suit
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
This 15-year-old Monday qualifier made the cut in her first LPGA start
Sylvania, OH13 hours ago
Twitter Reacts: ESPY award goes to the more popular team, not the 'best team'
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Reports suggest Pac-12 won't invite San Diego State before July 21 (if at all)
San Diego, CA1 day ago
WATCH: Bears great Steve McMichael's reaction to learning he's a Hall of Fame semifinalist
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Three takeaways from Friday's Lakers vs. Grizzlies summer league game
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
LSU lands an outfielder from the Pac-12 in the transfer portal
Baton Rouge, LA11 hours ago
Aaron Scott tells local newspaper he still doesn't know where he's committing
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs off season and what is going on with Mahomes and Kelce? 07/12
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Sooners predicted to land 2025 DE Gus Cordova
Norman, OK2 days ago
Horan calls out Portland double standard: ‘How do the Timbers have it but the Thorns don’t?’
Portland, OR15 hours ago
Ex-Titans CB Cortland Finnegan continues to be fearless off the football field
Nashville, TN15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy