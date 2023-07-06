Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga Bids Farewell to Knicks 'Brother' Donte DiVincenzo

The New York Knicks continue to bring in former Villanova Wildcats. Jalen Brunson was able to reunite with former teammate Josh Hart at the trade deadline last season, and Donte DiVincenzo was brought in during free agency last week.

Formerly with the Golden State Warriors, DiVincenzo leaves a winning culture and championship teammates to take on a new challenge. One of the latter, Jonathan Kuminga, took to social media to share a farewell message to DiVincenzo.

"Imma miss my brother man, [sic]" Kuminga declares on his Instagram story, capping things off with a heart emoji.

The two players seemed to have made a good connection in their lone shared season in the Bay Area: DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points per game in 26.3 minutes per game over the course of 72 appearances, including 36 starts. Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had a career-best 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds.

DiVincenzo is set to provide much-needed floor space to the Knicks , who struggled to find optimal deep shots last year (shooting less than 30 percent in the postseason, the only one of the 16 competitors to do so). He has also generated a reputation as a well-rounded player in Golden State, one that averaged 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals.

With all that in mind, the ceiling is quite high for what DiVincenzo can be as a role player for the Knicks . If the 26-year-old guard was able to leave a lasting impression on Kuminga in just one year, one can only imagine what joining a team with former collegiate teammates like Brunson and Hart will do for his career.

