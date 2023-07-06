CHARLEVOIX — On the first day of Boyne Thunder, a neon green powerboat struck a rock near Charlevoix at Big Rock Point on Thursday and began taking on water, according to U.S. Coast Guard Charlevoix Station Chief Brad Bishop.

The Coast Guard and the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Department arrived on scene to find a good Samaritan and fellow powerboater towing the green vessel to safety toward the Irish Boat Shop dock on Lake Charlevoix.

Subscribe: Check out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you

The Coast Guard took the two people off of the sinking boat in case it went completely under while it was being towed. Due to the construction of the vessel it would have been extremely difficult to dewater it using dewatering pumps, according to Bishop.

At 1:45 p.m. bystander Sherry Boss recorded the green boat hitting the rock near Charlevoix's Big Rock Point after passing a buoy near the shoreline.

"I didn’t hear anything when it hit, but I thought it was odd that it just stopped," said Boss, describing what she recorded.

This story will be updated.

— Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231)675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com . Follow her on Twitter, @adoylenews

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Sinking powerboat saved by fellow boater near Charlevoix