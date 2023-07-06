Three Cattaraugus County Resident Tested Positive for COVID July 5

Three of the six Cattaraugus County residents tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday was positive, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,666 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Wednesday one person had been admitted to Olean General Hospital because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.

The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed Wednesday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County as 33.3%, and the seven-day positivity rate as 13.8%.

In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Wednesday's daily positivity rate was 27.8%, and the seven-day positivity rate was 18.8%. Among the 37 people tested in the region on Wednesday, seven were positive.



