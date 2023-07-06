Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
These five-star wireless earbuds are on sale for less than $40
By Ruben Circelli,
2 days ago
If you're in the market for some earbuds, you're in luck, because the fantastic EarFun Air wireless earbuds are now 45% off, down to just $35 , over at Amazon thanks to this excellent early Prime Day deal.
When we reviewed the EarFun Air buds , we gave them five-stars and complimented their punchy audio quality, premium features, and classy build. With this meaty discount, the EarFun Air buds are worth a look.
A lot of the time, premium wireless earbuds come with premium prices, but not always, especially in the case of the EarFun Air earbuds. These buds come with an exhaustive list of features, but they retail for surprisingly cheap. What's more is that with this Amazon deal they're now a stunning 45% off, too.
The EarFun Aair buds come with voice assistance (and two mics per earpiece), a wireless charging case with Qi charging, Bluetooth 5.0 support, a waterproof IPX7 rating, and an impressive 35 hours of battery life. Put simply, they've got just about all the features you'd want out of some wireless earbuds.
In terms of sound quality, the EarFun Air earbuds manage to offer up an energetic, dynamic listening experience, while they can also handle more nuanced, detailed tracks with surprising grace and elegance. Put simply, while they may not wow you, you'll always be treated to quality sound.
If you need some wireless earbuds but don't fancy spending all the money you would on pricier earbuds, make sure you check out this Amazon deal.
