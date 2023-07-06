Most overpaid, underpaid players in AFC East

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

NFL salaries can be tricky. Younger players often outperform their contracts while some veterans fail to meet expectations associated with larger deals. General managers prefer the former to the latter, but all 32 teams have both.

Here are the most overpaid and underpaid players for each team in the AFC East. (All salary cap numbers provided by Spotrac )

Buffalo Bills

Most overpaid: Von Miller, outside linebacker | There's no question that the eight-time Pro Bowler is destined to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but that doesn't shield Buffalo from scrutiny over his massive six-year, $120 million deal. The pass-rush-needy Bills signed the then-33-year-old last offseason following his second career Super Bowl victory, and though the early results were promising, Miller suffered a season-ending knee injury on Thanksgiving.

Although Miller still led the team in sacks in just 12 games played, he's another year older, and it's hard to predict how he'll bounce back from his ACL injury. Regardless, even if he regains some of his All-Pro form, he'll still have four more years left on his deal, and it's unlikely he'll be as effective for much longer.

Most underpaid: Stefon Diggs, wide receiver | While a four-year, $104 million contract might not seem like an underpayment, Diggs routinely outperforms his salary. Since being traded to Buffalo in 2020, Diggs has recorded the second-most receptions ( 338 ), fourth-most receiving yards (4,189) and sixth-most receiving touchdowns (29) in the NFL.

With names such as D.J. Moore, Courtland Sutton and Diontae Johnson carrying higher cap hits this season than Diggs' $14.9 million (seventh highest among wideouts), it's impossible to ignore his value. Despite Buffalo's first-round selection of tight end Dalton Kincaid in April, it's unlikely he'll steal many targets from Diggs, which sets the All-Pro up for another season of elite production.

Miami Dolphins

Most overpaid: Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive end | A Super Bowl LIV champion with Kansas City, he cashed in last offseason after posting consecutive nine-sack seasons in 2020 and 2021, earning a four-year, $65 million extension with Miami.

Unfortunately, the first year of the deal couldn't have gone any worse for Ogbah, who played nine games before suffering a season-ending triceps injury. Even when he was on the field, however, he wasn't efficient, registering just one sack. His 52.1 Pro Football Focus defense ranked 107th of 119 qualified edge defenders, less than ideal for a player boasting the sixth-highest cap hit for a defensive end.

Ogbah has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl, and if he doesn't have a season worthy of consideration, it wouldn't be surprising if Miami cuts ties with him. The Dolphins are projected to rank 29th in cap space next offseason, and by trading Ogbah after June 1, 2024, they'd save $15.2 million while incurring $2 million in dead money.

Most underpaid: Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver | Few receivers have started their careers as promisingly as the 2021 No. 6 overall pick, with Waddle finishing his rookie season eighth in receptions ( 104 ) while posting 1,015 yards. Though Waddle lost his role as the team's leading receiver and was affected by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injuries last season, he improved on his first-year receiving total, tallying 1,356 yards.

Aside from the Alabama product's rookie deal offering excellent value when stacked up against the rest of the league, it's an even greater value when compared to his teammates. Waddle's cap hit for 2023 is $7.4 million, ranking 30th among NFL wideouts and third highest in Miami's receiver room behind Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

New England Patriots

Most overpaid: Hunter Henry, tight end | Somehow, the Patriots were liable for an even worse contract last season with tight end Jonnu Smith. Nevertheless, after New England's trade of Smith to Atlanta, Henry now has the worst contract on the team, carrying a $15.5 million cap hit for 2023, the second most for a tight end.

Henry joined the Patriots in 2021 after spending five seasons with the Chargers and immediately established himself in New England as a premier red-zone threat by scoring nine touchdowns.

Perhaps playing under new OC Bill O'Brien will propel Henry to a career year. However, given that the 28-year-old makes more than Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Baltimore’s Mark Andrews, he'll still be considered wildly overpaid regardless of his performance.

Most underpaid: Christian Barmore, defensive tackle | Barmore, a second-round pick in 2021, hasn't delivered eye-popping production, yet there might not be a young talent on New England's roster with as high a ceiling. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder has just four sacks in his career, but his strength and high motor have led to him consistently being double- and even triple-teamed in pass-rushing situations.

Many analysts have pegged Barmore as a potential breakout candidate for 2023, and the praise has begun rolling in as he was named to Nick Shook of NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team. If Barmore shows growth in 2023, his $2.3 million cap hit, which is the 25th highest on the Patriots and ranks 54th among NFL defensive tackles, will be a steal.

New York Jets

Most overpaid: Corey Davis, wide receiver | Jets GM Joe Douglas has made many commendable moves throughout his tenure, but signing the former Titan to a three-year, $37.5 million contract is one of his worst. In two seasons with New York, Davis , whose $11.2 million cap hit ranks 18th among NFL wide receivers, caught just 66 passes for 1,028 yards with six touchdowns.

The lack of production shouldn't be shocking, as Davis has never eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season, making the signing all the more questionable. New York could've released Davis this offseason but instead elected to commit to him as its No. 3 wide receiver for the 2023 season.

Most underpaid: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, cornerback | After only one season in the NFL, Gardner solidified himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks, making his contract an immense bargain for New York. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year's $8 million cap hit is the 19th highest for a cornerback in 2023, and he won't be extension eligible until after the 2024 season.

Per NFL Rookie Watch , Gardner allowed 54 yards in man coverage last season, the least among all cornerbacks who played at least 120 snaps in that scheme. Considering the number of explosive receivers scattered across the AFC East, one could argue that Gardner has the most team-friendly contract in the entire league, assuming he continues to excel.