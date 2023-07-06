Open in App
Major free-agent signing will finally make Yankees debut on Friday

By Adam Gretz,

8 days ago

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon.

The New York Yankees are finally going to get an opportunity to see what starting pitcher Carlos Rodon can do for their starting rotation.

The veteran starter is finally going to make his debut with the team on Friday night against the Chicago Cubs after being activated from the 60-day IL.

Rodon signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees in free agency this winter and was one of the biggest moves the team made. But his debut season with the team has been delayed for months with elbow and back injuries.

He initially felt discomfort in his elbow during spring training when he was throwing sliders and has been sidelined ever since. He recently started a rehab assignment in the minor leagues and was very impressive in his most recent start, allowing one hit in 3.2 scoreless innings.

Rodon spent the first eight years of his career with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants. Over the past two years, he was one of the best starting pitchers in the major leagues, finishing with ERAs of 2.37 and 2.88 over 55 starts with the White Sox and Giants, respectively.

He joins a Yankees rotation that could definitely use a boost.

As a team the Yankees have the fourth-best ERA in the major leagues, but a lot of that is due to Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation and an especially strong bullpen. The rest of the rotation after Cole has struggled with consistency. If Rodon can come back and pitch like he has over the previous two years, it would give the Yankees one of the best 1-2 starting pitching duos in the league.

