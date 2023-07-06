The University of Scranton’s Bridget Monaghan to Have Jersey at Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Senior guard Bridget Monaghan of The University of Scranton women’s basketball team has had her jersey chosen to be displayed in the Ring of Honor at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, TN. During her senior season in 2022-23, Monaghan averaged 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 38.1% from the floor. Her jersey will be on display from now through May 2024.

