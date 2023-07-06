Memphis 901 FC motivated ahead of match with San Antonio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC is anything but pleased following last week’s 6-0 loss to Phoenix Rising and ending a franchise-best 12 unbeaten streak.

“I consider it a bad day at the office. That’s it, we’ve been brilliant for the past few months and that’s one game, so that’s behind us now,” said 901 FC midfielder Leston Paul.

“I think it’s important that we focus on what’s next like we do when we win as well. So that’s been the key for us week to week. That’s been part of the success so that’s important. That’s going to be part of how we don’t focus as well,” said club manager Stephen Glass.

After suffering its worse loss of the season, Memphis took one day off due to travel but has since turned the page in preparation for San Antonio FC.

“It humbled us a little bit, but we still know our quality, so this week of training has been hard but good,” said forward Nighte Pickering. “It’s obviously in the back of our heads, but we’re ready for the next challenges this weekend and going into it with our mentality right and ready to win.”

“Certainly we’d like to score more goals than last week, so the boys are hungry for it. They’ve looked good in training and I think they’ve managed to put it behind them. But the proof’s always is when game night comes around,” said Glass.

Memphis 901 FC will host San Antonio FC at AutoZone Park on Friday night at 7:30.

