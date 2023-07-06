Open in App
WNDU

Family of Montell O’Neal speaks out after murder suspect arrested

By 16 News Now,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Rochester man injured in crash after truck catches fire
Rochester, IN13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mishawaka Police searching for man accused in stabbing incident
Mishawaka, IN14 hours ago
On-duty K-9 killed in Gary, Indiana shooting; man arrested: police
Gary, IN1 day ago
Couple arrested near Culver after mother drove drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle
Culver, IN18 hours ago
Police investigating after man shot in shoulder in Michigan City
Michigan City, IN8 hours ago
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for July 14, 2023
Michiana, MI1 day ago
Police Investigate Apartment Complex Shooting
Michigan City, IN1 day ago
Gary mayor takes action: Bar shut down after deadly weekend shooting
Gary, IN3 days ago
Lawn maintenance worker shot at apartment complex in LaPorte County
Michigan City, IN1 day ago
Court docs: Police say video shows Kalamazoo murder
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Gary shuts down bar after shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured
Gary, IN2 days ago
Rescued dog recovering from South Bend house fire
South Bend, IN6 hours ago
St. Joseph County Police respond to deaths at Mishawaka treatment center
Mishawaka, IN1 day ago
Mentone man arrested after hourslong standoff near Rochester
Rochester, IN2 days ago
Chase suspect crashes into SJCPD cruiser
Osceola, IN1 day ago
Gary man charged in connection to shooting man as he drove away
Gary, IN3 days ago
Police investigation underway on South Bend’s west side
South Bend, IN2 days ago
South Bend man sentenced to 228 months on armed robbery counts
South Bend, IN2 days ago
Shooting death of teenager on South Bend's west side Monday being called a homicide
South Bend, IN4 days ago
South Bend Police Department hosts monthly crime stats meeting
South Bend, IN2 days ago
St. Joseph County police cruiser hit by suspect vehicle during chase
Osceola, IN1 day ago
Missing 15-year-old girl from Goshen located
Goshen, IN2 days ago
Dog pulled from fire on Ewing Avenue
South Bend, IN1 day ago
New information about recent deaths at Mishawaka rehab facility
Mishawaka, IN3 days ago
Washington HS student killed in shooting on South Bend’s west side
South Bend, IN5 days ago
Man dead, 3 others shot at UpTop Lounge in NW Indiana: Police
Gary, IN6 days ago
Mom-to-be finishes second at South Bend Women’s Metro
South Bend, IN1 day ago
Lori Horan wins 24th title in South Bend Women’s Metro
South Bend, IN1 day ago
South Bend to host international juggling festival next week
South Bend, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy